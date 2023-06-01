Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs urges Biden to designate tribal monument at Grand Canyon

Indigenous people have been looking after the Grand Canyon, a culturally sacred place, for centuries, according to the AZ governor

Associated Press
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Hobbs told Biden that she is committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon is a "culturally sacred place stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries."

Hobbs wrote that in addition to tribal voices, her office has "heard from people across the political spectrum including sporting groups, faith leaders, outdoor recreation businesses, conservation groups and others from a broad array of interests that support this monument designation."

grand canyon

Tourists look out from the South Rim at the Grand Canyon on May 4, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)

Hobbs also said she "can think of no better use of the Antiquities Act than to protect our state’s namesake treasure."

She said the Arizona Game and Fish Department will retain its existing authority related to the management, control and regulation of fish and wildlife "so that this authority is clearly delineated prior to the years-long formation of a monument management plan."