Arizona deputies find man suffering from gunshot wounds, 2 bodies, during missing persons investigation

A Maricopa County, Arizona, man who went missing in July has been found with gunshot wounds, while his father, who's also missing, has not been located, according to authorities, who in their search for the men discovered two bodies.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Chad Holvig was last seen leaving his Tonopah home July 4, to visit his son, Dalton Holvig.

Chad was last heard from by his family July 6, which a concerned family member said was unusual.

On July 11, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone’s office launched an investigation into Chad’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, Dalton also went missing, and was last seen July 10 by family members at his Goodyear home on Citrus Road.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital in an email Thursday that the investigation into Chad’s disappearance resulted in detectives obtaining a search warrant on a residential property near Latham Street and 181st Drive in Goodyear.

When the search warrant was executed, deputies found a male, later identified as Dalton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also recovered two bodies while searching the property.

The spokesperson said two occupants at the property were arrested and booked on charges unrelated to the two bodies recovered at the home.

Investigators recovered multiple weapons and potential evidence from the property during the search.

Police said Dalton is alive, though the extent of his injuries was not revealed.

Chad is still missing, and the investigation is "in an aggressive and fluid state," police added.

No other details were provided, though the spokesperson said additional details will be provided when appropriate during the investigation.