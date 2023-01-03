Expand / Collapse search
Arizona container wall deconstruction has begun

Local official fears container wall's removal will allow cartels to 'crash our border'

Ethan Barton
By Ethan Barton , Megan Myers | Fox News
Yuma official worries about consequences of removing the container border wall

Deconstruction of the container wall at the southern border in Arizona has begun, video footage captured Monday morning showed.

"Removing those containers allows people to walk straight across," Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News before the removal began. "This adds to our already full plate."

Then-Gov. Doug Ducey had the container wall constructed near Yuma over the summer to curb the migration surge. He agreed to have it removed after facing legal challenges from the Biden administration.

"My biggest fear is that the cartels and individuals from around the world see it as an invitation to crash our border," Lines said. He also worries "that the human smuggling and the narcotic smuggling would escalate and destabilize this area to a point where it is dangerous for the citizens of Yuma."

Aerial view of shipping containers being installed to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border.

Aerial view of shipping containers being installed to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

A local ABC affiliate captured footage of the removal Monday morning.

Ducey's administration began plugging gaps in the border wall with shipping containers in August — a necessary measure to mitigate Biden's failed policies, Lines previously told Fox News. A legal battle with the federal government ensued, ending with the Republican governor agreeing in December to remove the barrier by Jan. 4.

Lines reflected on what Yuma was like before the container wall was constructed.

"We had drugs coming across that area and we had the human trafficking," he told Fox News. "And then we had large numbers of people camping out."

Without the container wall, Lines believes local farmers "would be forced to hire security again."

"We absolutely must keep people out of our agricultural production areas for food security," he said.

Ethan Barton is a producer/reporter for Digital Originals. You can reach him at ethan.barton@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @ethanrbarton.