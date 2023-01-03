Arizona container wall deconstruction has begun

Deconstruction of the container wall at the southern border in Arizona has begun, video footage captured Monday morning showed.

"Removing those containers allows people to walk straight across," Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News before the removal began. "This adds to our already full plate."

Then-Gov. Doug Ducey had the container wall constructed near Yuma over the summer to curb the migration surge. He agreed to have it removed after facing legal challenges from the Biden administration.

"My biggest fear is that the cartels and individuals from around the world see it as an invitation to crash our border," Lines said. He also worries "that the human smuggling and the narcotic smuggling would escalate and destabilize this area to a point where it is dangerous for the citizens of Yuma."

A local ABC affiliate captured footage of the removal Monday morning.

Ducey's administration began plugging gaps in the border wall with shipping containers in August — a necessary measure to mitigate Biden's failed policies, Lines previously told Fox News. A legal battle with the federal government ensued, ending with the Republican governor agreeing in December to remove the barrier by Jan. 4.

Lines reflected on what Yuma was like before the container wall was constructed.

"We had drugs coming across that area and we had the human trafficking," he told Fox News. "And then we had large numbers of people camping out."

Without the container wall, Lines believes local farmers "would be forced to hire security again."

"We absolutely must keep people out of our agricultural production areas for food security," he said.