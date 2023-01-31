Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona child dies after ingesting fentanyl pill

AZ 3 year old swallowed at least 1 fentanyl pill, investigation ongoing

Associated Press
A criminal investigation has been launched after the death of a 3-year-old boy who reportedly ingested fentanyl, according to Apache Junction police.

Police said the toddler swallowed at least one fentanyl pill on Jan. 25 before he was taken to a hospital by his family.

The boy was treated with the overdose medication Narcan before being air-lifted to a second hospital where he died Sunday, police said.

Apache Junction police said that a 3-year-old child has died after ingesting at least one fentanyl pill. The child was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

It’s still unclear where the child came in contact with the fentanyl that was found in his system.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released by police, who said their investigation was ongoing.