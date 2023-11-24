Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona authorities find no crime in death of 9-year-old at elementary school

The AZ student was helping close the gate at the end of the school day when it fell on her, officials say

A sheriff’s investigation into last week's death of a 9-year-old girl at a Tucson elementary school found no evidence of any criminal violations.

The girl, whose name has not been released, died Nov. 17 after she was struck by a heavy metal gate at Centennial Elementary School.

Arizona Fox News graphic

Deputies and paramedics responding to the school tried to revive the girl, who later was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Pima County sheriff's office said.

School district officials said she was helping close the gate at the end of the school day when it disconnected from its support and fell on her.

Deputies and paramedics responding to the school tried to revive the girl, who later was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Pima County sheriff’s office said. It said in a statement late Tuesday it has concluded it's investigation.

"At this time no criminal violations have been identified," the sheriff's office said. No other details have been released.