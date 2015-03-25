APNewsBreak: Yale student strikes plea deal in fatal tailgating crash outside football game

A Yale University student charged in a deadly tailgating crash at the 2011 Harvard-Yale football game stands to receive a special form of probation and avoid a criminal record under a deal with prosecutors.

Brendan Ross, of O'Fallon, Mo., is due to appear Friday in New Haven Superior Court.

He had been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle. His attorney, William Dow III, says his client struck a deal that reduces the charges to reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Ross would serve 400 hours of community service.

Police say Ross was driving a truck carrying beer kegs before the game when witnesses saw the vehicle turn a corner and speed up, striking three women. Nancy Barry, a 30-year-old from Salem, Mass., was killed.