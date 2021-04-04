Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Portland
Published

Antifa attacks Portland police union amid ongoing unrest

Portland Police Department shared a picture of burned debris outside the association's

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Portland businesses struggling to reopen as riots continueVideo

Portland businesses struggling to reopen as riots continue

Struggling businesses in Portland, Oregon are still dealing with vandalism and violence 9 months after protests began. Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon's Border, weighs in.

Portland Antifa members lit a fire outside of the police union headquarters Saturday night amid ongoing unrests between law enforcement and anti-police protesters.

A photo shared on Twitter by the Portland Police Department shows burned debris outside the Portland Police Association building in Northern Portland.

Police said some 40 people gathered outside PPA headquarters and lit wood debris on fire. Officers cleared the area to make way for fire officials to put out the flames.  

NYPD GIVES COPS NEW ORDERS TO LET PEOPLE SMOKE WEED IN PUBLIC

In the photo, the words "Nazis work here," can be seen scrawled on the side of the building.

Portland police said some people were periodically blocking traffic on North Lombard St. near North Campbell Ave. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Fox News could not reach PPD or PPA for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland has been the site of ongoing unrest between law enforcement and anti-police protesters. Tensions reached a peak over the summer amid nationwide police protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money