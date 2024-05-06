Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

Anti-Israel agitators in NYC shout down man waving Israeli flag: ‘Shame on you!’

The scene happened down the road from the Met Gala where anti-Israel agitators demonstrated

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Anti-Israeli agitators in NYC shout down man waving Israeli flag: 'Shame on you' Video

Anti-Israeli agitators in NYC shout down man waving Israeli flag: 'Shame on you'

The crowd at 68th St. and Lexington Avenue chant until the man is drowned out and covered with a Palestinian flag. (Credit: Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

A crowd of anti-Israel protesters waving Palestinian flags on the Upper East Side were filmed shouting down a lone dissenter proudly waving an Israeli flag. 

A man who was one of the few visibly Jewish people in the crowd pointed and shouted at the protester, prompting the others to start in with chants of: "Shame!" 

Man waving Israel flag amid anti-Israel protesters

A man waves an Israeli flag in the middle of a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters.  (Fox News Digital)

"Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!" the crowd chanted. 

The lone dissenter appeared unfazed as he continued to wave a small Israeli flag. 

ANTISEMITISM HAS PROLIFERATED WORLDWIDE, NEW REPORT RELEASED ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY SAYS

An anti-Israel protester is arrested

The NYPD leads away a protester in handcuffs.  (Rashid Umar Abassi for Fox News Digital)

As the chanting continued, a woman from the crowd accosts the man, nearly covering him with a Palestinian flag. Another person from the crowd grabs his flag as they push him away, eliciting cheers from the other participants. 

A man with an open shirt is arrested by police

Anti-Israel agitators assembled near the Met Gala on Monday.  (Rashid Umar Abassi for Fox News Digital)

The scene happened down the road from the Met Gala where at least 100 anti-Israel agitators were marching near the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

The protesters were heard chanting anti-Israel slogans, calling for an "intifada" and taunting police officers. 

Woman with blue hair is arrested

The NYPD made multiple arrests near the Met Gala on Monday.  (Rashid Umar Abassi for Fox News Digital)

Video footage captured at 80th Street and Madison Avenue shows officers taking people into custody. Another clip shows officers and protesters clashing on a sidewalk.

The NYPD didn't immediately have figures for the number of arrests, which occurred just a few blocks from the Met Gala.

According to a Fox News crew at the scene of the protest, about a dozen people were arrested.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 