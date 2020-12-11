Anaheim shooting suspect arrested after 4-hour standoff, jumping out 2nd-story window
SWAT team used 'chemical agents' to 'encourage' suspect out of apartment
A four-hour standoff between California police and a suspected shooter ended with the suspect jumping out a second-floor window, according to authorities.
Anaheim Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 1 a.m. and found a shooting victim, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.
The suspect proceeded to barricade himself in a second-story apartment. The suspect indicated that he would not surrender peacefully, police said.
A SWAT team arrived shortly after 5 a.m. and used “chemical agents” to “encourage the suspect’s surrender," according to police.
After leaping through the apartment window, the suspect landed on a parked car, where police were able to arrest him with help of a police dog.
It is unclear if the suspect sustained any injuries, but after an examination at the local hospital, he will be booked for charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon charges, Carringer told Fox News.
The victim, a male in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.