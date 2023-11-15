Expand / Collapse search
Amtrak to resume service on NYC's northern outskirts

Service was disrupted by structurally unsafe garage above Manhattan track stretch

Amtrak service north of New York City will be restored starting Thursday after it was disrupted for several days by structural issues with a parking garage over the tracks on Manhattan's west side, the railroad announced Wednesday.

Service between New York City and the Croton-Harmon station in Westchester County was halted Monday after cracks and deteriorated steel were discovered in the parking structure on West 51st Street that sits directly over Amtrak tracks.

Officials with the city's Department of Buildings said they worked with the parking structure's owner, Lineage Ventures LLC, to develop a repair plan.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said railroad officials have been assured the repairs will be completed Wednesday night.

Abrams said riders can expect minor delays until both tracks are restored on Saturday.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers who were inconvenienced by the structural issue at the non-Amtrak-owned parking garage," he said.

City officials beefed up the inspection of parking garages after a three-story parking structure in Lower Manhattan collapsed in April, killing one worker and injuring several others.