New York

NYC Amtrak service delayed by overhead parking garage's structural woes

Service between NYC, Westchester's Croton-Harmon station paused Sunday

Associated Press
Published
Amtrak service north of New York City was disrupted Monday because of structural issues with a parking garage that's over the tracks on Manhattan's west side, officials said.

Service between the city and the Croton-Harmon station in Westchester County was halted Sunday after structural problems were discovered at the parking garage on West 51st Street.

Amtrak said passengers traveling between New York City and Croton-Harmon could take Metro-North, which is honoring Amtrak tickets.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said railroad officials don't know when full service will be restored.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that city engineers were dispatched to the parking garage to assess the situation.

Amtrak line, Newark, New Jersey

An Amtrak train travels along the Northeast Corridor train tracks in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We are working closely with Amtrak and other transit partners to protect public safety and maintain regular communication with riders," Adams said on X, formerly Twitter.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with the owner of the parking garage, Lineage Ventures LLC.

City officials said neighboring buildings, including a public high school, are not affected by the structural problems at the West 51st Street parking structure.

New York City officials stepped up the inspection of parking garages after a three-story parking structure in Lower Manhattan collapsed in April, killing one worker, injuring several others and crushing dozens of cars.