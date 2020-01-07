Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft, report says

"Dozens" of U.S. and allied troops were transported to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft ahead of missile strikes that targeted military bases in Iraq, according to a report.

The relocation effort began Monday and continued Tuesday, with the military personnel leaving Iraq for safety reasons on numerous Canadian C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

Senior military sources said civilians and unarmed personnel were being prioritized, according to Canada's Global News.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Tuesday that the Defense Department was considering numerous steps to shield U.S. personnel.

"As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region," Hoffman said.

Canadian Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the country's defense staff, said in a letter regarding deployed military in the Middle East that some of their people were being moved to ensure their safety and security.

“Some of our people will be moved temporarily from Iraq to Kuwait,” he wrote Monday.

He later tweeted: "I can assure you that all deployed CAF personnel are safe & accounted for following missile attacks in Iraq. We remain vigilant."

According to the Government of Canada, people traveling to Kuwait should exercise a high degree of caution when traveling due to the threat of terrorism in the region, while a non-essential travel risk has been issued for the town of Jaleeb Al-Shuyoukh due to high crime rates.

NATO said it was shifting some of its troops out of Iraq amid tensions over the killing of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad last week.

“We have temporarily suspended our training on the ground, and we are taking all precautions necessary to protect our people," NATO said. "This includes the temporary repositioning of some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.”