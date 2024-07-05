Expand / Collapse search
New York City

American flag burned, left in charred bits on July 4

Around 100 anti-Israel protesters gathered Thursday in Washington Square Park in Manhattan to chant pro-Palestinian slogans

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Anti-Israel protesters burn American flag during July 4 demonstration in NYC Video

Anti-Israel protesters burn American flag during July 4 demonstration in NYC

Anti-Israel protesters gather in Washington Square Park where they set fire to the flag and protested U.S. assistance to Israel. (Credit: FNTV)

A group of anti-Israel protesters celebrated the July 4th holiday by burning an American flag in New York City and chanting anti-U.S. slogans over its support for the Jewish state. 

Around 100 protesters gathered in Washington Square Park in Manhattan where they protested Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the terror group's deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israeli communities. 

Video footage shows a Keffiyeh-wearing demonstrator trying to set fire to a tattered American flag on the ground. 

NETANYAHU TRASHES NY TIMES REPORT CITING ANONYMOUS OFFICIALS WHO SAY ISRAELI MILITARY WANTS CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA

A burned American flag on the ground

An American flag was burned during an anti-Israel protest in New York City on July 4.  (FNTV)

A man draped in an American flag appeared to be arguing with anti-Israel protesters and said he had been assaulted. The New York Police Department told the New York Post that one person was arrested. 

The charge against the suspect was not disclosed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD. The protest was part of the coordinated "Flood Manhattan for July 4th" demonstration.

The mostly-young looking crowd could be heard chatting "F--k Israel," F--k the USA" and 'Israel bombs, USA hey, how many kids did you kill today?"

GAZA MILITANTS FIRE ROCKETS INTO ISRAEL AS TANK ADVANCES INTENSIFY IN NORTH AND SOUTH

Onlookers stare at a burn U.S. flag

Anti-Israel protesters stare at a torn American flag in Washington Square Park in New York City on July 4.  (FNTV)

Other chants included "Free free free Palestine" and "Burn it down."

Next to a burning flag of Old Glory, was a poster of President Biden and former President Trump, the New York Post reported. The image showed both men wearing crowns beneath "DEATH TO ALL KINGS" in big block letters.

One person attempts to light an American flag on fire

One person attempts to light an American flag on fire in Washington Square Park in New York City.  (FNTV)

The poster was apparently a reference to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last week that said a president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.