American Airlines flight evacuated in Albuquerque due to security threat, authorities say

An American Airlines flight headed from Dallas, Texas to Albuquerque, New Mexico was evacuated on Sunday due to a security threat.

The incident happened on Sunday after American Airlines flight 928 coming from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport landed at Albuquerque International Sunport, according to NBC Dallas.

179 people who were on the plane were taken off and transported to the terminal by bus.

No injuries occurred, according to the report.

Authorities later determined that the threat wasn't credible.