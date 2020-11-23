Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

America Together: Nashville man fulfills dream of owning custom suit



Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Stephen Richards, Jr. is a bespoke clothier in Nashville whose clients include quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But what is warming his heart the most these days is helping a local man get his first custom suit.

“Being 48[-inch] tall and having a 42[-inch] chest, there is literally no where he can buy a suit that remotely fits,” Richards wrote on his social media about Jon.

Jon, who works part-time at Kroger, has dreamed for a few years to get a special suit, and saved up money for a year to get the suit from one of the most-respected men’s fashion brands in Tennessee.

“Jon came in to pick up his suit and his reaction was one I’ll never forget. This is why I do what I do,” Richards wrote.

