Ships reportedly attacked in key oil route after Trump extends ceasefire and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Ships reportedly attacked in key oil route after Trump extends ceasefire

2. Virginia vote hands Democrats redistricting power, sparks ‘power grab’ outcry from GOP

3. US military launches first-ever autonomous warfare command to deploy unmanned systems across Latin America



MAJOR HEADLINES

FATAL MALFUNCTION — Theme park worker dies after reportedly being stuck in gondola mechanism for 5 hours. Continue reading …

SAFETY QUESTIONS — Two passenger jets trigger collision warnings on approach into busy airport. Continue reading …

NEIGHBORHOOD HORROR — Activist tied to Oprah, Biden stabbed in ambush, mom slain; suspect nabbed. Continue reading …

DEADLY ACCESS — Convicted felon arrested for allegedly providing rifle used to kill eight children. Continue reading …

CALCULATED CHAOS — Six Americans among those shot at Mexico's pyramids as gunman's motive emerges. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

FINE PRINT FURY — JFK's grandson unveils plan to stop 'new frontier' of AI. Continue reading …

‘INSANITY’ — Angel mom rips Newsom, Dems for bill to use taxpayer dollars for illegals’ defense. Continue reading …

DIPLOMA FACTORY — California lieutenant governor candidate toured China-based school accused of fraud after donor invite. Continue reading …

CAMPUS TAKEOVER — Michigan Dems oust Jewish regent for candidate who praised Hezbollah ‘martyrs.’ Continue reading …

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MEDIA

GOING BLUE — Olivia Troye is latest anti-Trump media darling to run for office in 2026 midterms. Continue reading …

REALITY CHECK — Joy Reid mocked by talk show legend after saying Dems 'play by the rules.' Continue reading …

'BASELESS' REPORTING — FBI Director Kash Patel calls out 'lying' NBC News reporter at press conference. Continue reading …

GRASS IS GREENER — Minnesota dad who allegedly shoved conservative reporter second-guessing living in US. Continue reading …

OPINION

VICTORIA COATES — Trump’s Operation Epic Fury humiliated the experts and redrew the Middle East. Continue reading …

MAJEED GLY — Why the Middle East agrees with President Trump more than America realizes. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

BREWED IN THE USA — Beer giant pours $600M into US production in major bet on American growth. Continue reading …

BURIED TREASURE — Revolutionary War artifacts unearthed at site of infamous colonial American heist. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on fast food frenzy and aviation advantages. Take the quiz here …

CROWN ON THE LINE — King Charles’ ‘high-stakes’ US visit tests historic alliance, could shape his reign. Continue reading …

BEATING HEART — Grieving mother suffers rare syndrome after losing her son. See video ...

WATCH

GEN. KEITH KELLOG — I don't think Iran can solve this problem. See video …

NANCY GRACE — 11 scientists disappeared into thin air. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as mounting questions over unexplained deaths and disappearances among top researchers raise security concerns and spark calls for an FBI investigation. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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