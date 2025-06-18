Expand / Collapse search
America could be hit with 'high-impact' cyberattack targeting energy grid, fmr WH tech chief says

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman threatens 'all-out war' if America intervenes alongside Israel

Adam Sabes
Iran might target American infrastructure in cyberattack, ex-White House official warns Video

Iran might target American infrastructure in cyberattack, ex-White House official warns

Former White House Chief Information Officer and CEO of the cybersecurity firm Fortalice Solutions Theresa Payton told Fox News Digital she thinks Iran might try to hit American infrastructure with a cyberattack.

One expert says Iran could hit America with a "high-impact" cyberattack as its confrontation with Israel escalates each day.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei threatened the United States during an interview with Al Jazeera English on Wednesday, saying that American intervention alongside Israel would mean "all-out war."

"Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region," he said.

Theresa Payton, former White House chief information officer and CEO of the cybersecurity firm Fortalice Solutions, told Fox News Digital that Iran could use cyberattacks as it becomes more and more desperate.

IRAN WARNS US JOINING CONFLICT WOULD MEAN 'ALL-OUT WAR,' REFUSES DEMANDS TO GIVE UP DISPUTED NUCLEAR PROGRAM

The U.S. and Iran have completed four rounds of indirect negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

The U.S. and Iran completed four rounds of indirect negotiations regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, but an agreement was not reached.

"I think everything's on the table right now as it relates to Iran, especially if they are running out of weaponry and missiles. They could resort to cyber incidents and cyberattacks," Payton said. "So we could see Iran strike everything from everyday citizens to U.S. elected officials, media outlets, as well as critical infrastructure."

Payton said Iran would look to target something that is "high-impact, very visible and very inconvenient." For example, Payton said energy, utility and water supplies could be areas that Iran would want to target in order to cause major disruptions.

Iran has a history of cyberattacks targeting America.

Seven people linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were indicted by the Department of Justice in 2016 for their involvement in a denial-of-service attack on the websites of companies such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Federal prosecutors said the denial-of-service attacks took place against 46 countries, which were primarily in the financial sector.

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT: LIVE UPDATES

Israeli Iron Done intercepting Iranian strikes

The Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The attacks allegedly took place over 176 days and prevented customers from logging on to their online accounts, costing the banks tens of millions of dollars as they responded to the coordinated cyberattacks.

In 2022, three Iranian nationals were indicted after attempting to conduct a cyberattack against Boston Children's Hospital. Then-FBI Director Christopher Wray detailed how serious the threat was during a conference hosted by Boston College. 

Tree-lined street in Slatington, Pennsylvania

Iran could target everyday Americans, a former White House official said. (Alex Potemkin/Getty Images)

"We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children's was about to be targeted, and understanding the urgency of the situation, the cyber squad in our Boston field office raced out to notify the hospital," Wray said. "Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids that depend on it."

Payton said Iran has a "track record" when it comes to cyberattacks, so the threat should be taken seriously.

Smoke rises from Iran state-run TV

Smoke rises from the building of Iran's state-run television after an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, on Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo)

"They've done everything from spear phishing political campaigns and getting information from political campaigns. They have masqueraded as government officials. They had actually hit financial services with distributed denial-of-service attacks over the years. And they have hit out at critical infrastructure, not just in the United States, but in other countries as well," she said. "And so they do have a track record of hits and misses as it relates to cyber incidents. And so that's why a cyber intrusion is very much a potential, on-the-table scenario for Iran."

