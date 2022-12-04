Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Twitter
Published

Amazon will return to advertising on Twitter, will pay $100 million: report

Elon Musk says Apple resumed its advertising on Twitter this weekend

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Amazon will return to advertising on Twitter in the near future, with plans to spend $100 million on the platform annually, according to a Saturday report.

Amazon was one of many companies to pull advertising from Twitter following billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of the company. Many of the companies have returned in the weeks since the chaotic purchase, and Amazon plans to be among them once certain security measures have been met, according to the tech outlet Platformer.

Amazon is "planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100m a year pending some security tweaks to the company's ads platform, per a source familiar with the situation," wrote Platform editor Zoe Schiffer.

News of Amazon's plans comes just a day after Musk announced that Apple had "fully resumed" its advertising on Twitter.

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER ‘HAS INTERFERED IN ELECTIONS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos. (AP Images)

He now says Apple is Twitter's largest advertiser. Musk's relationship with the company appeared to be on the ropes last week after he claimed Apple was threatening to not only withhold ad spending but also remove Twitter from its app store.

USERS CELEBRATE ELON MUSK REVEALING TWITTER 'INTERFERED IN ELECTIONS': 'NEW TWITTER ROCKS'

Musk ultimately met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the company's California headquarters to smooth things over. Cook told Musk that removing Twitter from the app store was never on the table.

Cook's meeting with Musk came just a day before he flew to Washington, D.C., to meet with several Republican lawmakers who will soon take control of the House of Representatives.

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022.  (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, right, and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., are seen during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cyber Division, in Rayburn Building Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) 

Ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, right, and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., are seen during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cyber Division, in Rayburn Building Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)  (Tom Williams/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was among them. He and others in his party have promised that big tech companies, especially social media platforms, will face increased scrutiny in the new Congress.

Last month, Jordan and 34 of his fellow House Republicans sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg warning him of impending inquiries into how Facebook handled information that would have damaged President Biden's 2020 campaign, most notably Hunter Biden's laptop. 

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.