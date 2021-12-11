Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tornado
Published
Last Update 23 mins ago

Amazon warehouse deaths, injuries confirmed in Illinois after collapse during severe storm

As many as 50 to 100 employees were believed to be inside the building

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An unknown number of Amazon workers in Illinois were killed and others injured Friday night when a warehouse collapsed during a severe storm that moved through the St. Louis area. 

Apparent tornadoes and storms swept across several Midwest and Southern states, including IllinoisMissouriArkansasKentucky and Tennessee, leaving destruction in their wake. 

Local emergency responders called the fulfillment center collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles east of St. Louis, a "mass casualty incident" but did not yet specify how many workers died. 

A wall the length of a football field and the warehouse's roof collapsed. Around 100 emergency vehicles descended upon the fulfillment center where dozens of workers were reportedly trapped. 

Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois. (Associated Press)

TORNADOES BRING DEATH, INJURIES, DAMAGE TO SEVERAL STATES: REPORT

The families of the victims were being notified early Saturday, according to the Edwardsville Police Department. 

As many as 50 to 100 employees were believed to be inside the building, according to Fox 2's Amelia Mugavero. Later reports said about 40 or more employees had been transferred to a police station after making it out of the building.

First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation." 

At least five deaths were confirmed in the storms, according to The Associated Press early Saturday: three in Tennessee, one in Arkansas and one in Missouri. 

The death toll was expected to rise, particularly in Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents that an estimated four tornadoes striking the state may have killed as many as 100 people across about five counties.

First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois. (Associated Press)

Fox News' Dom Calicchio The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Your Money