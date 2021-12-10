Expand / Collapse search
Tornado
Published

Arkansas tornado damage kills at least 2; other states struck as well: reports

Other tornado damage was being reported in Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Damage from suspected tornadoes was being reported in numerous locations Friday night, including the town of Monette, Arkansas, where at least two deaths were reported at a nursing home.

At least 20 people were believed trapped inside the Monette Manor nursing home after the tornado struck, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, Arkansas. At least five injuries were reported in addition to the fatalities, the report said.

The town of Monette declared a state of emergency, FOX 16 of Little Rock reported.

Other tornado damage was being reported in Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois, according to social media posts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

