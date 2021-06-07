California Amazon Driver told woman to check ‘White privilege’ before alleged assault: report

An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested in Castro Valley, California for allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman over a package dispute.

PORTLAND SHOOTING IN SUBURBAN NEIGHBORHOOD LEAVES 4 DEAD: POLICE

Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office took Itzel Ramirez, 21, into custody on Thursday after receiving a 911 call from the victim, according to KTVU. The victim reportedly told police Ramirez punched her at least 10 times around the face and head.

The incident was caught on surveillance video shared by KRON4 reporter Maureen Kelly.

Doug Smith, the owner of Vista Creek Apartments, where the altercation took place, told KVTU that the incident started when the victim had received an alert that her package had been delivered. However, when the victim arrived in the lobby the package was not there.

After asking Ramirez where the package was, she reportedly told the victim she'd get her package soon. The victim then waited 15 minutes in the lobby before coming back outside again.

"I believe the Amazon driver said something about ‘your White privilege,’ and my tenant said, ‘You don’t need to be a bitch about it,' turned around and walked away," Smith told KVTU.

Smith told KRON-TV that the victim is "too shaken up" to talk to the media about what happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An Amazon spokesperson told Fox News that Ramirez is no longer working for the company, adding that the incident "does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages."

According to KVTU, Ramirez, who has been arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, both felonies, claims she was acting in self defense. Her bail has been set at $100,000.

Representatives for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.