Alleged Latin Kings leader indicted for murder-for-hire plot targeting Border Patrol

An alleged Chicago gang leader living in the United States illegally and accused of soliciting the murder of a high-ranking U.S. Border Patrol commander has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Juan Espinoza Martinez, 37, is charged with a single count of murder for hire over an alleged bounty placed on U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, the commander at large.

The indictment states that Martinez, a Mexican citizen, "knowingly used a facility of interstate commerce, namely, an Apple Model 16 cellular telephone... and Snapchat, with intent that a murder be committed."

He was arrested this week and remains in federal custody.

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez is a ranking member of the Latin Kings, a gang notorious for violent crimes and drug trafficking across Chicago and other cities. DHS said Martinez is from Mexico and entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time.

He allegedly sent messages via Snapchat that read, "2k on information when you get him" and "10k if you take him down," the complaint states.

In the exchange, Martinez used the handle "monkeys---" and the name "Juan," federal prosecutors said. The message included a photo of a senior Border Patrol officer involved in immigration enforcement operations in Chicago as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s "Operation Midway Blitz."

Martinez’s lawyer, Jonathan Bedi, said last week that his client was a longtime Chicago resident and father of three who was innocent of the charge against him.

"Juan has resided in the United States for 30 years, and throughout his time in Chicago, he has had no prior criminal history or gang affiliation," Bedi said. "As a dedicated union member, Juan has consistently worked to provide for his family while contributing positively to the community; he even coaches his kids’ sports teams."

"Juan is innocent of these charges. Juan, his family and supporters remain steadfast in their confidence in his innocence and his character as a hardworking, law-abiding member of society," he added.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.