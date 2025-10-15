Expand / Collapse search
Alleged Latin Kings leader indicted for murder-for-hire plot targeting Border Patrol

Juan Espinoza Martinez accused of using Snapchat to solicit murder of immigration enforcement official

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
An alleged Chicago gang leader living in the United States illegally and accused of soliciting the murder of a high-ranking U.S. Border Patrol commander has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Juan Espinoza Martinez, 37, is charged with a single count of murder for hire over an alleged bounty placed on U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, the commander at large.

The indictment states that Martinez, a Mexican citizen, "knowingly used a facility of interstate commerce, namely, an Apple Model 16 cellular telephone... and Snapchat, with intent that a murder be committed."

Juan Espinoza Martinez Mugshot

Juan Espinoza Martinez, a suspected Latin Kings leader, is accused of offering cash bounties to kill a federal immigration officer. Martinez was arrested on Oct. 6, 2025, in Chicago. (Department of Homeland Security)

He was arrested this week and remains in federal custody.

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez is a ranking member of the Latin Kings, a gang notorious for violent crimes and drug trafficking across Chicago and other cities. DHS said Martinez is from Mexico and entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time.

He allegedly sent messages via Snapchat that read, "2k on information when you get him" and "10k if you take him down," the complaint states.

In the exchange, Martinez used the handle "monkeys---" and the name "Juan," federal prosecutors said. The message included a photo of a senior Border Patrol officer involved in immigration enforcement operations in Chicago as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s "Operation Midway Blitz."

Juan Espinoza Martinez alleged message on SnapChat

A Snapchat message allegedly sent by Juan Espinoza Martinez offering cash bounties to capture and kill a federal immigration officer. Martinez, accused of leading the murder-for-hire plot, was arraigned on Oct. 6, 2025, in federal court in Chicago. (Department of Justice)

Martinez’s lawyer, Jonathan Bedi, said last week that his client was a longtime Chicago resident and father of three who was innocent of the charge against him.

"Juan has resided in the United States for 30 years, and throughout his time in Chicago, he has had no prior criminal history or gang affiliation," Bedi said. "As a dedicated union member, Juan has consistently worked to provide for his family while contributing positively to the community; he even coaches his kids’ sports teams."

Police searching for second suspect allegedly involved in shooting of off-duty CBP officer Video

"Juan is innocent of these charges. Juan, his family and supporters remain steadfast in their confidence in his innocence and his character as a hardworking, law-abiding member of society," he added.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
