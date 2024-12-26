Alleged Kentucky deadbeat dad who owes over $100K in child support arrested getting off cruise ship in Miami

An alleged deadbeat dad who was on the run and owed more than $100,000 in child support was arrested last week as he exited a cruise ship in Miami, authorities said.

Dominic Weaver, a Kentucky resident, had been on the lam for more than 10 years when his holiday vacation ended after being taken into custody and brought back to Louisville, WDRB-TV reported.

Detectives from a local child support division flew to Miami and eventually brought Weaver back to the Bluegrass State.

"I don't know when he left, but he fled the jurisdiction, and from the date of his sentence until today, and even today, he's not paid one cent of child support," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said.

Weaver, 47, owes somewhere between $114,000 and $120,000 in child support, according to O’Connell.

O'Connell said Weaver has a total of four cases with the child support division.

"Two more of those are ready for indictment again of more felonies," O'Connell said.

He said he planned to ask a judge to revoke Weaver's original sentence and ask that he be sentenced to four years in prison.