Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Crime

Alleged Kentucky deadbeat dad who owes over $100K in child support arrested getting off cruise ship in Miami

Dominic Weaver, 47, owes more than $100,000 in child support, according to reports

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Unruly Royal Caribbean passenger caught on camera prior to death Video

Unruly Royal Caribbean passenger caught on camera prior to death

Chaos was captured on cell phone video aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise as a man hurled threats and tried to kick down a door on the ship, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. 

An alleged deadbeat dad who was on the run and owed more than $100,000 in child support was arrested last week as he exited a cruise ship in Miami, authorities said. 

Dominic Weaver, a Kentucky resident, had been on the lam for more than 10 years when his holiday vacation ended after being taken into custody and brought back to Louisville, WDRB-TV reported. 

FLORIDA ARTIST'S PATRIOTIC ANDY WARHOL PIECE FEATURED AT POPULAR EVENT DRAWING THOUSANDS OF VISITORS

Cruise ships in Miami

Florida, Port of Miami, Row of cruise ships docked, non-essential business due to Coronavirus. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Detectives from a local child support division flew to Miami and eventually brought Weaver back to the Bluegrass State.

"I don't know when he left, but he fled the jurisdiction, and from the date of his sentence until today, and even today, he's not paid one cent of child support," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said. 

MEXICO TO IMPOSE TAX FOR CRUISE SHIP VISITORS STARTING IN 2015

Dominic Weaver mugshot

Dominic Weaver, 47, was arrested in Miami while exiting a cruise ship over thousands owed in back child support, authorities said.  (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

Weaver, 47, owes somewhere between $114,000 and $120,000 in child support, according to O’Connell.

O'Connell said Weaver has a total of four cases with the child support division.

"Two more of those are ready for indictment again of more felonies," O'Connell said.

I'm 'The Cruise Guy' and here's why travelers are cruising now more than ever Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he planned to ask a judge to revoke Weaver's original sentence and ask that he be sentenced to four years in prison. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.