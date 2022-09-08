Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Alleged incident of child being sexually assaulted while walking to school did not happen: Dallas PD

Incident prompted Dallas ISD to encourage all students to walk in pairs or groups

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Dallas police say the alleged sexual assault of a student walking to school in the area around Love Field Airport did not happen.

Students and the public are not in danger, police told FOX 4 News Dallas.

"The school sent letters to parents last week, notifying them of the report and encouraging students to stay alert and to report any suspicious activity," the report states. 

The parent letter even included a possible suspect description.

Dallas police were investigating the alleged sexual assault reported by a Dallas ISD student.

A student reported the attack happened on Aug. 31 about five blocks away from the K. B. Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted. The school is part of the Dallas Independent School District.  

The incident prompted Dallas ISD to encourage all students to walk in pairs or groups. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production.