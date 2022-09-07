Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Dallas police investigating report of child being sexually assaulted while walking to school

Dallas police refer to child sex attack as 'isolated,' investigation 'very sensitive'

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Dallas police are looking for someone who allegedly sexually assaulted a student walking to school.

The student reported the attack happened about five blocks away from the K. B. Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted. The school is part of the Dallas Independent School District. 

The school sent letters to parents last week, FOX 4 News Dallas reports.

"One of our students was approached by an unknown individual about five blocks away from campus and was attacked while walking to school," the principal said in the letter. 

Dallas police are investigating the alleged sexual assault reported by a Dallas ISD student.

The letter describes the attacker as a "muscular white older male with brown hair, approximately 6-foot tall and wearing a blue flannel jacket at the time."

Police wouldn't confirm details about the alleged attack to the TV station but referred to the incident as "isolated" and said no one else is in danger. The investigation is active and considered "very sensitive." 

The school is in proximity to Dallas Love Field Airport in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Dozens of kids in the area walk to and from school each day. 

Dallas, Texas (iStock)

Dallas ISD told FOX 4 that police presence near the school has increased due to what Dallas police describe as a "report of an alleged sexual assault" of a child on Aug. 31. The district encourages all students to walk in pairs or groups. 

"It’s absolutely concerning and it’s troubling. It’s important to, once again, remain vigilant," said Robyn Harris with Dallas ISD. "Just to add that additional layer of safety."

The age of the victimized child has not been released by police or school officials. 

The school teaches both elementary and middle schoolers. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.