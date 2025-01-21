US sting snares armed felon smugglers tied to foreign prison gang, cartel: police

Three ex-convicts – including the self-professed coordinator of a migrant smuggling operation – were arrested in a sting targeting transnational gang members, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Arturo "Tadeo" Ramirez Manzano, 27, Mario Ivan Ramirez, 21, and Corina Hernandez, 30, all of El Paso and all convicted felons under federal probation, were all charged with the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance on Friday, the agency told KFOX 14.

Two rifles and nearly one kilogram of cocaine were seized by Texas DPS agents carrying out two search and arrest warrants at an apartment complex in El Paso's Lower Valley, the outlet reported.

Ramirez was identified in a recent shooting incident and additionally charged with the felony of deadly conduct discharge firearm, according to KFOX.

Authorities said Ramirez admitted to being a member of the Paisa prison gang and serving as a key coordinator in a human smuggling operation led by La Empresa that operates between Mexico's Ciudad Juarez and El Paso.

All three are currently behind bars at El Paso County Jail awaiting trial, according to KFOX.

The U.S. Border Patrol alien smuggling unit and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers assisted in the DPS investigation. Texas DPS could not immediately be reached.