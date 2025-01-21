Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

US sting snares armed felon smugglers tied to foreign prison gang, cartel: police

Texas authorities said they nabbed three ex-convicts with weapons and drugs, including one admitted human smuggler with the Paisa prison gang

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
MS-13 gang members take plea deals for heinous crimes Video

MS-13 gang members take plea deals for heinous crimes

Four MS-13 gang members took plea deals this week; one of them admitted to ordering people killed on a whim, but now this plea deal spares his life. National correspondent CB Cotton has the story on ‘Special Report.’

Three ex-convicts – including the self-professed coordinator of a migrant smuggling operation – were arrested in a sting targeting transnational gang members, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Arturo "Tadeo" Ramirez Manzano, 27, Mario Ivan Ramirez, 21, and Corina Hernandez, 30, all of El Paso and all convicted felons under federal probation, were all charged with the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance on Friday, the agency told KFOX 14.

Two rifles and nearly one kilogram of cocaine were seized by Texas DPS agents carrying out two search and arrest warrants at an apartment complex in El Paso's Lower Valley, the outlet reported. 

BLUE CITY JUDGE SLAMMED FOR RELEASING VIOLENT SUSPECT ARRESTED AGAIN FOR VICIOUS ATTACK ON TEEN

From left to right: Arturo Ramirez Manzano, 27, Mario Ivan Ramirez, 21, of El Paso, and Corina Hernandez, 30, all ex-convicts from El Paso

From left to right: Arturo Ramirez Manzano, 27, Mario Ivan Ramirez, 21, of El Paso, and Corina Hernandez, 30, all ex-convicts from El Paso. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Ramirez was identified in a recent shooting incident and additionally charged with the felony of deadly conduct discharge firearm, according to KFOX. 

TRUMP TO DEPLOY MILITARY TO BORDER, END BIDEN PAROLE POLICIES IN FLURRY OF DAY ONE EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Pictured are two long guns and cocaine seized at the apartment in El Paso's Lower Valley on Friday.

Pictured are two long guns and cocaine seized at the apartment in El Paso's Lower Valley on Friday. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Authorities said Ramirez admitted to being a member of the Paisa prison gang and serving as a key coordinator in a human smuggling operation led by La Empresa that operates between Mexico's Ciudad Juarez and El Paso. 

IMMIGRATION HAWKS URGE CONGRESS, TRUMP ADMIN TO 'BEGIN IMMEDIATELY' ON MASS DEPORTATION PLEDGE

southern border wall el paso

The U.S. southern border near El Paso, Texas.  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

All three are currently behind bars at El Paso County Jail awaiting trial, according to KFOX. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Border Patrol alien smuggling unit and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers assisted in the DPS investigation. Texas DPS could not immediately be reached.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.

Related Topics