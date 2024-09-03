All-American Wisconsin college gymnast shot and killed days before classes begin

Flags are flying at half-staff on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus on Tuesday in honor of senior gymnast Kara Welsh, who was shot and killed in her apartment Friday evening.

Welsh, 21, was a national champion and two-time All-American, according to a statement from the university. She was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds, the Whitewater Police Department said in a news release. A 23-year-old man also found in the apartment has been arrested.

"To put into words the impact Kara had on the Warhawk community is impossible," Coach Jen Regan said in the statement posted to the UW-Whitewater athletics website. "A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate, and the light in everyone's dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast. There are no words to describe the void we all feel in our hearts, but Kara's legacy will live on through Warhawk gymnastics forever."

Authorities say Welsh and the suspect knew each other and that investigators determined "an altercation had occurred between the two." Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect nor the relationship between him and Welsh.

CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO TREATED CELEBRITIES GUNNED DOWN IN TARGETED KILLING; SUSPECT AT LARGE

Police have forwarded charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while armed charges to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.

FLORIDA 'DEADPOOL KILLER' WADE WILSON GETS DEATH SENTENCE FOR 'CRUEL' MURDERS OF 2 WOMEN

The Plainfield, Illinois, native was studying business management. Classes for the fall semester started Tuesday.

A news release on the school athletics website described Welsh as a "phenom on the vault," noting that she has four of the top eight scores recorded by a Warhawk gymnast in program history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe campaign for the Welsh family promoted by the school athletics department, had raised more than $34,000.