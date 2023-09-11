Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama

Alabama woman, who hung racially offensive dolls on Black neigbhors’ fence, gets a year behind bars

The 64-year-old AL woman, Cheryl Lynn Pytleski, was trying to pressure her Black neighbors to move

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A south Alabama woman has been sentenced to a year in prison for hanging racially offensive homemade dolls on her Black neighbors' fence in an attempt to get them to move.

Cheryl Lynn Pytleski, 64, of Chancellor, pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of her neighbors and was sentenced Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart said Thursday in a news release.

Authorities said Pytleski put out the dolls on Oct. 18, 2019, at her neighbors' home in Dale County. She pleaded guilty in March to a criminal violation of the Fair Housing Act.

5 WHITE NATIONALIST HATE GROUP MEMBERS CONVICTED OF CONSPIRACY TO RIOT AT ID PRIDE EVENT

AL graphic

Cheryl Lynn Pytleski, a 64-year-old Alabama woman, was sentenced to one year in prison for violating the civil rights of her Black neighbors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to her plea agreement, Pytleski admitted to using the threat of force to intimidate her neighbors because of their race and because they were occupying a dwelling next to her.

The 12-month sentence is the maximum allowed under the federal law.