U.S. Virgin Islands
Alabama woman who died mysteriously in US Virgin Islands remembered as award-winning dancer

US Virgin Islands medical examiner says Lily Ledbetter's autopsy did not reveal a cause of death

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Alabama native Lily Ledbetter, who died mysteriously in the U.S. Virgin Islands last month, was an award-winning dancer "with a legacy of love and light."

The 22-year-old's former dance instructor, Mandy Moore, honored Ledbetter on Facebook in a series of posts after she was found dead June 6 at 12:33 p.m. in her apartment on St. John.

"Your legacy of love and light will forever live on inside our studio," Moore wrote on the day of Ledbetter's funeral. "Until the next time baby girl - I love you."

More than a month after Ledbetter's death on the Caribbean island, there is still no explanation for her sudden passing. 

Lily Ledbetter leaping through the air at a dance competition.

Lily Ledbetter, shown at a dance competition, was found dead June 6 in her apartment on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Police have not released a cause of death for the 22-year-old Alabama native. (Facebook)

Dr. Francisco Landron, the medical examiner for the U.S. Virgin Islands, exclusively told Fox News Digital Monday that she had a "negative autopsy."

"There is no injury, nothing to explain the cause of the death," he said, adding that they are still awaiting a toxicology report, which may shed light on what happened.

The local government has been criticized in recent years for its handling of suspicious deaths amid concerns about the rate of violent crime on the small island that relies heavily on tourism. 

Ledbetter shown holding a medal from a dance competition.

Dance enthusiast Lily Ledbetter was found dead in her apartment June 6 on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The talented dancer, with her instructor Mandy Moore, left, holds a medal from a dance competition. (Facebook)

In February, retired U.S. champion swimmer Jamie Cail, 42, died after her boyfriend found her unresponsive. 

Police launched a criminal investigation but have refused to release the New Hampshire native's cause of death.

Ledbetter had been working part-time at a local animal shelter after moving to the tropical paradise of Cruz Bay. 

Blonde woman inset on picture of Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lily Ledbetter, 22, died mysteriously in the U.S. Virgin Islands June 6, 2023. She had been living near Cruz Bay, pictured here, and working part-time at a local animal shelter, according to police and her obituary. (Sarah Ledbetter via Facebook/Google Maps)

The former Auburn University student was an "accomplished, multi-award-winning dancer," according to her obituary.

She trained at the Make Your Move Performing Arts studio in her hometown of Opelika, about 60 miles east of Montgomery.

Under accolades, the studio lists Ledbetter's performance of "Piece by Piece."

Lily Ledbetter shows off her dance moves.

Lily Ledbetter, who died suddenly June 6 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is shown dancing. (Facebook)

"I will always remember the twinkle in your eye and the love that filled the room when you walked in," Moore wrote. "I only wished I had held on and never let you go when I saw you a few weeks ago."

Moore posted dozens of photos of Ledbetter, including the young dancer performing with a ballet group, leaping through the air at a competition and posing with an award. 

"The thread that binds us all is a love for each other and for dance," wrote Moore. "There is no angel sweeter than this baby. I ask that you pray for her family and for all who loved her."

Lily Ledbetter and Animal Care Center of St. John in the US Virgin Islands

Lily Ledbetter, 22, was found dead in her home in the U.S. Virgin Islands June 6, 2023. She worked at the Animal Care Center of St. John, right. (Facebook/Google Maps/Getty Images)

The U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department didn't immediately return requests for comment.

The medical examiner said officials do not suspect foul play. Moore and Ledbetter's parents did not immediately return a request for comment.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice.