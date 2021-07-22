Alabama postal worker shot while on mail delivery route

A postal worker was shot Wednesday while delivering the mail in Alabama, according to media reports.

The mail carrier was in Tarrant, a suburb of Birmingham, when the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. The worker had just delivered mail to a resident and was headed back to his truck when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The window of the mail truck was shattered. The carrier got out of the vehicle to run to nearby homes in an effort to get help.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures and released Thursday.

The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the shooter.

"This is a standing award and is always available in situations like these or others when mail carriers are harmed and hurt in our communities," USPS Inspector Tony Robinson told CBS 42.

Fox News has reached out to the postal service and the Tarrant Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.