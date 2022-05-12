Alabama police looking for suspects who allegedly stole Louis Vuitton handbags from Belk department store

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Alabama are looking for four suspects who they allege stole $12,000 worth of handbags from a Belk department store.

The Hoover Police Department state that a group of four people worked together to steal seven Louis Vuitton handbags and one Dior handbag from the Belk department store in Hoover, Alabama on April 20.

Police say that the individuals ran out of the store without paying, and got into a red Hyundai sedan, fleeing the scene.

The handbags are valued at $12,000.

The police department believes that this is the same group of people who conducted similar thefts at different Belk department stores within the area.

Individuals with information about the incident are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.