Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama police looking for suspects who allegedly stole Louis Vuitton handbags from Belk department store

Police in Hoover, Alabama believe that the same group of people conducted similar thefts at other Belk department stores in the area

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Alabama are looking for four suspects who they allege stole $12,000 worth of handbags from a Belk department store.

The Hoover Police Department state that a group of four people worked together to steal seven Louis Vuitton handbags and one Dior handbag from the Belk department store in Hoover, Alabama on April 20.

ALABAMA POLICE SEEKING MASKED WOMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA STEALING LAWNMOWER WITH CRIMSON TIDE YARD SIGN

Police in Alabama are looking for four suspects who they allege stole $12,000 worth of handbags from Belk.

Police in Alabama are looking for four suspects who they allege stole $12,000 worth of handbags from Belk. (Police in Alabama are looking for four suspects who they allege stole $12,000 worth of handbags from Belk.)

Police say that the individuals ran out of the store without paying, and got into a red Hyundai sedan, fleeing the scene. 

The handbags are valued at $12,000.

CHICAGO WOULD-BE ROBBERY VICTIM FLIPS SCRIPT ON SUSPECT, DRAWS FIREARM

Police in Alabama are looking for four suspects who they allege stole $12,000 worth of handbags from Belk.

Police in Alabama are looking for four suspects who they allege stole $12,000 worth of handbags from Belk. (Hoover Police Department)

The police department believes that this is the same group of people who conducted similar thefts at different Belk department stores within the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Individuals with information about the incident are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.