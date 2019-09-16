Alabama police officer shot and killed in shootout with suspect: cops

A veteran police officer in Tuscaloosa, Ala., was shot and killed Monday after a shootout with a suspect who authorities said ran into a home and opened fire.

The slain officer was identified as Dornell Cousette, 40. He leaves behind two children and was engaged. The suspect, who was not identified in reports, was “no longer a threat.” Reports said he was arrested and was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Hero’s come in many different forms,” Walt Maddox, the city's mayor, said, according to AL.com. “Tonight one of our heroes has died in the line of duty.”

The scene unfolded after authorities received a tip about a sighting of a wanted suspect in the area, Fox 10 reported. Cousette reportedly arrived at the home and the suspect ran back inside, the report said.

Reports said the death marks the state’s fourth officer killed in the line of duty.