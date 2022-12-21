Expand / Collapse search
Alabama garbage truck driver saves homeless man from being fatally crushed

Associated Press
Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him.

A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck's mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying the contents into the truck.

Typically, the truck's trash compactor is turned on after a Dumpster has been emptied, the news site reported. However, the driver checked his cameras and noticed the young man, who had been asleep inside the Dumpster and was thrown into the garbage truck bed.

The driver helped the man out of the truck, and then called Republic Waste Operations Manager Chuck Cantrell.

A garbage truck driver in Alabama saved a homeless man from being crushed to death while he was asleep in a garbage can. The driver donated clothes to keep the man warm and made sure he was put into a homeless shelter. 

Cantrell purchased clothes and boots for the man, who is now at a homeless shelter, according to the company.

The driver’s training and preparation led to the safe outcome, Cantrell said.

"Because of this, our driver was able to save this man’s life," he said. "It is important to look after one another, especially those less fortunate. Providing the gentleman with some warm clothing was the least that I could do."