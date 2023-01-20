Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama father kills 2 kids, himself; wife's body found fatally shot

AL man was under investigation for wife's murder

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Alabama man involved in an investigation into the death of his wife fatally shot his two children before killing himself in Tennessee, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday morning at a home in Murfreesboro, police said in a news release.

Jamie Lepore, 46, of Hazel Green, Alabama, shot his two children ages 9 and 11, then died by suicide, the statement said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

ALABAMA SUPREME COURT OPENS WINDOW TO CARRY OUT DEATH SENTENCES AFTER STRING OF TROUBLED EXECUTIONS

An Alabama father being investigated for homicide killed his two children and himself Thursday morning. Alabama's officials are investigating the shooting deaths. 

An Alabama father being investigated for homicide killed his two children and himself Thursday morning. Alabama's officials are investigating the shooting deaths. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murfreesboro police said Lepore was part of an ongoing homicide investigation in Hazel Green.

The Madison County, Alabama, Sheriff's Office said in a separate statement that the body of Lepore's wife, Jennifer, 43, was found Wednesday night inside a residence. The cause of her death was not immediately determined, pending results of an autopsy.

"It is truly a tragic situation to lose an entire family, especially in this manner," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said.