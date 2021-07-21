Alabama deputy's 11-month-old daughter shot and killed, police say

Birmingham, Alabama, police are investigating the shooting death of a Jefferson County deputy's 11-month-old daughter, Raylee Allen.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. CT Tuesday on the 18th block of Carson Road, the Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said in a video posted to Twitter.

Police were responding to calls of a person shot and a domestic disturbance at the location.

Allen's mother, whom police have identified as a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy, told police at the scene that the child was deceased, and authorities later discovered that the toddler had died of a gunshot wound.

"Details are limited in this investigation," the Birmingham Police Department said in a press release. "It is not immediately clear how the child sustained the gunshot wound. The mother and father are being questioned by investigators. At this time, no formal charges have been filed."

The sheriff's office gave the following statement to local news outlet AL.com: "We are completely saddened by the loss of this precious child. At this time, our goal is to provide support to one of our own in dealing with that tremendous loss."

The sheriff's office also told Fox News that it has no part in the ongoing investigation.

The Birmingham Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to call 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.