Alabama
Published

Alabama boy says he accidentally shot mother after giving fake story about her death: sheriff's office

The Alabama boy eventually told deputies the truth about his mother's death, the sheriff's office said

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Authorities in Jefferson County, Alabama, say a 12-year-old boy accidentally killed his mother, then lied about it.

Deputies first responded to the scene at a home in the Forestdale community after receiving a 911 call, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement issued Saturday. They found the body of a deceased 29-year-old woman at the scene, and during their homicide investigation, learned a man was seen running away before the 911 call was made, they said. 

Two days later, the sheriff's office revealed that they learned more about the situation, including the identity of the woman, Ayobiyi Cook.

"After investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine that the victim’s 12-year-old son unintentionally discharged a firearm striking his mother causing her death," the sheriff's office said in a Monday update. "The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible."

A Jefferson County Sheriff vehicle drives past the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama on July 4, 2018. 

A Jefferson County Sheriff vehicle drives past the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama on July 4, 2018.  (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The follow-up statement said the boy "eventually gave a true account of what happened."

"Evidence on the scene supports that the shooting was unintentional, and the offense will be addressed through the Family Court system," the statement said.

The sheriff's office said the boy will remain with family members, who have been "cooperative" with law enforcement officials during the investigation.

"This offense is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community," the statement concluded.