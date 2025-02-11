Airline passenger charged for allegedly threatening pilot, flight attendants: 'I will really break your jaw!'

A New Jersey airline passenger allegedly told a flight attendant "I will really break your f----- jaw n----!" before threatening a pilot "six inches from his face" after the plane he was traveling on landed in Newark, federal prosecutors say.

Luis Vaquero, 27, of Passaic County is now facing a federal charge following the "harrowing flight" Sunday from Miami, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors say the alleged passenger meltdown began shortly after takeoff when Vaquero started "threatening and harassing various passengers, including making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers.

"Vaquero also threatened a flight crew member who declined to serve Vaquero alcohol after the beverage service window closed, telling her, "You better watch out, s--- is gonna happen to you," the attorney’s office said.

"Upon landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, flight attendants alerted law enforcement. After hearing the announcement that the airplane was awaiting the arrival of law enforcement, Vaquero forced his way to the front of the plane and began banging on the flight deck door, demanding, "I need the pilot to come outside!" federal prosecutors said.

"When a flight attendant attempted to intervene, Vaquero yelled, ‘I will really break your f----- jaw n----!’ Vaquero also yelled, ‘I wanna see that f----- captain! Come outside you b---- a-- n-----!’ When the captain emerged, Vaquero continued to make threats to the captain while six inches from his face until law enforcement intervened," they added.

Vaquero was charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation.

He made an initial court appearance Monday before being released. If convicted, Vaquero faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

"Over the course of a 3-hour flight, we allege Vaquero lost his temper and physically harassed not only the crew and captain, but passengers, making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers," Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence Reilly said in a statement.

"It all culminated in a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck when witnesses say he banged on the cockpit door and confronted the pilot," Reilly added. "The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members. FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal -- they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice."