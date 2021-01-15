Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Air Force vet seen in Capitol with zip ties intended 'to take hostages,' prosecutor says

The retired lieutenant colonel previously said he found the zip-tie handcuffs on the floor

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel photographed carrying zip-tie handcuffs inside the Capitol during last week’s riot planned to take hostages, a federal prosecutor said Thursday.

In wielding the restraints, Larry Brock "means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer.

Weimer, who at Thursday’s hearing argued Brock should be detained, did not elaborate on his allegations.

The prosecutor read a social media post from Brock the day of the siege, in which he says, "Patriots on the Capitol. Patriots storming. Men with guns need to shoot their way in."

This undated photo provided by the Grapevine, Texas Police Department in January 2021 shows Larry Rendall Brock Jr. 

This undated photo provided by the Grapevine, Texas Police Department in January 2021 shows Larry Rendall Brock Jr.  (Grapevine, Texas Police Department via AP)

Brock — a 53-year-old father of three — was arrested Sunday. He’s been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He had previously told The New Yorker magazine that he found the zip-tie handcuffs on the floor and intended to turn them over to the police.

Brock’s lawyer, Brook Antonio II, asked an FBI agent testifying Thursday whether it was possible his client picked up the cuffs, like he said. The agent acknowledged the possibility.

"It’s all talk. It’s all speculation and conjecture," Antonio said of the allegations against Brock.

Larry Rendell Brock, 53, was arrested after his ex-wife turned him into the FBI after recognizing his image from photos taken of the Jan. 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Larry Rendell Brock, 53, was arrested after his ex-wife turned him into the FBI after recognizing his image from photos taken of the Jan. 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol building. (Justice Department)

A judge Thursday released Brock to home confinement. Under the conditions of his release, Brock was ordered to surrender any firearms and his internet access will be limited.

"I need to put you on a very short rope," Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton said.

"These are strange times for our country and the concerns raised by the government do not fall on deaf ears."

Your Money