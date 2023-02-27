Expand / Collapse search
Air Force
Published

Air Force reverses 'adverse actions' against airmen who sought vaccine exemption for religious reasons

Air Force service members do not need to initiate any actions to correct their records

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
United States Air Force members who refused to take the COVID vaccine for religious reasons will soon get a reprieve from the punitive actions the military took against them. 

The military branch said it will remove "adverse information" from the records of those who sought an exemption on "religious, administrative, or medical grounds and who received adverse actions solely due to their refusal to take the vaccine exemptions."

US AIR FORCE'S NEW F-15EX BREAKS KEY RECORD AS THREATS AGAINST AMERICA GROW

U.S. Air Force senior airwoman Kassidy Peters receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base on December 29, 2020, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Last week, the Air Force will reverse "adverse actions" against its service members who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Air Force senior airwoman Kassidy Peters receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base on December 29, 2020, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Last week, the Air Force will reverse "adverse actions" against its service members who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (United States Forces Korea via Getty Images)

The adverse actions include letters or counseling of admonishment and other nonjudicial punishments "issued solely for vaccine refusal will be set aside in their entirety."

In addition, involuntary discharge proceedings will be terminated and promotion records will also be corrected. 

The move was effective Friday. Service members do not need to initiate any actions to correct their records, the Air Force said. 

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine, as frustrated commanders scramble to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will convince troops to take the shot. Some Army units are seeing as few as a third agree to the vaccine, others are higher. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine, as frustrated commanders scramble to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will convince troops to take the shot. Some Army units are seeing as few as a third agree to the vaccine, others are higher. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP) (AP)

All military branches have until March 17 to rescind their vaccination policies related to COVID-19, the Pentagon said last week. In January, the Department of Defense officially rescinded its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.