Air Force 'Hurricane Hunters' in hot water after landing in Martha's Vineyard to pick up motorcycle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Air Force reprimanded the crew of a WC-130 Hercules cargo plane after the aircraft landed in Martha's Vineyard to pick up a personal motorcycle.

Command of the 403rd wing Stuart Rubio told CNN, "We hold our reservists to the highest standards of conduct and these actions are not tolerated."

US SOLDIER KILLED IN BEAR ATTACK AT ALASKA BASE IDENTIFIED

The crew was flying from Mississippi to Rhode Island in March. The plane made an unofficial stop in Martha's Vineyard and picked up the motorcycle before continuing to its final destination. Each member of the crew received a downgrade on their qualifications and will need to earn back their status.

The crew were members of the "Hurricane Hunters" – a special task force used to monitor and react to dangerous weather. The crew's Hercules aircraft has a variety of sensors and computers for monitoring weather conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Air Force recently saw a historic conviction of a general.

The major general accused of three sexual misconduct charges was convicted on one charge in Ohio Saturday, the first-ever conviction of a general in the branch's history.