Aerial footage shows aftermath of Las Vegas shooting

Aerial footage taken after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and released Wednesday shows the broken windows of a Las Vegas Strip hotel room where the gunman fired into a concert crowd below.

The videos released by police under court order also show the usually bustling Strip blocked off; runways and airplanes at the nearby airport; and officers pointing their weapons and restraining two people about a mile away from the shooting site.

Video from cameras worn by officers and heavily edited audio files, some with snippets lasting only three seconds, also were released. A body-camera video shows some people being loaded into ambulances and an officer helping triage victims, similar to other footage previously made public.

The video and audio are the 10th set of documents released in a public records lawsuit by media organizations, including The Associated Press. Police and the FBI have refused to comment about the information gathered during the investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

"Female advised subject that was shot at the concert is at her residence now. She advised she is going to need some medical and to go to the hospital and disconnected," a dispatcher is heard saying in one audio file.

Previously released records, including other video from officer-worn body cameras, surveillance footage and 911 calls, have shown the chaos, pain and acts of heroism that followed the shooting. Videos have shown people seeking cover as the gunfire is heard and others carrying wounded victims.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, has said authorities believe gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and that the attack had no link to international terrorism. He has said he expects to release a report from the ongoing investigation by the end of the month.

Lombardo has said investigators might never know why Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes video-poker player, meticulously stockpiled guns and then opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans.