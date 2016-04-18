Actress Carrie Fisher to be honored by Harvard student group

"Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher is being honored by a Harvard student group.

Fisher is receiving a lifetime achievement award Monday from the Harvard Community of Humanists, Atheists, and Agnostics.

The group is honoring the 59-year-old self-described "enthusiastic agnostic," in part, for her work on mental health issues.

Fisher has chronicled her struggles with drug addiction and bipolar disorder throughout her career, including in her semi-autobiographical novel "Postcards from the Edge," which she also turned into a movie.

Previous honorees include former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, author Salman Rushdie, comedian Eddie Izzard and director Seth MacFarlane. The award is in its tenth year.

The event will be held at the Memorial Church in Cambridge.