Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Active shooter on University of Oklahoma campus, university officials say

Police are investigating possible gunshots an the University of Oklahoma

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The University of Oklahoma is currently sheltering in place after reports of shots being fired on the campus Friday night, according to university officials.

"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!" the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet.


The university tweeted that around 10 p.m. local time campus police were investigating possible gunshots fired on the Norman campus. People were instructed to avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place.

3 ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH DEADLY OKC BIKER GANG SHOOTOUT
 

A lockdown has been issued at the university as police investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Oklahoma Police.

This is a developing story.