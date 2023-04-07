Active shooter on University of Oklahoma campus, university officials say

The University of Oklahoma is currently sheltering in place after reports of shots being fired on the campus Friday night, according to university officials.

"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!" the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet.



The university tweeted that around 10 p.m. local time campus police were investigating possible gunshots fired on the Norman campus. People were instructed to avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place.

3 ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH DEADLY OKC BIKER GANG SHOOTOUT



A lockdown has been issued at the university as police investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Oklahoma Police.

This is a developing story.