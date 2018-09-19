Accused Florida cop killer says in jailhouse videos he wanted baby 'to come out with my traits'

The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer nearly two years ago claims in jailhouse videos released Monday he acted in self-defense after a fight, but that he wanted his unborn baby to have his "traits."

In jailhouse videos obtained by WFTV, Markeith Loyd claims he got into a fight in December 2016 with his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon over his Facebook communications.

"When I started contacting other females and she seen it on Facebook, she got my passcode," Loyd told another ex-girlfriend during a jailhouse visit. Loyd then said he traveled to Dixon's home "to talk to her."

"We out there talking, and she's still getting in her feelings and she went and got a gun," he said. "I end up taking the S__ from her, but her brother came out and got it, and she (say), 'What going on? Blow this s___ up,'" he said.

That’s when his visitor informs Loyd that the line they are talking on is recording, according to WFTV.

After Dixon was killed in December, Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9, 2017 outside a Wal-Mart while attempting to capture Loyd. He was later captured after a massive manhunt across Central Florida.

FAMILY OF FALLEN OFFICER SAYS MARKEITH LOYD DESERVES DEATH

In the jailhouse videos obtained by WFTV, Loyd does not mention Clayton's killing, but talks about Dixon's unborn child.

"I wanted the baby to come out with, like, my traits," he can be heard saying. "Even while she was pregnant, for like three months, I was already talking to the baby, sang to the baby."

Last month, Loyd appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing, at which his attorney asked Judge Frederick Lauten to delay his planned trial date for Dixon's murder from January 2019, according to FOX35. Loyd faces the death penalty for the killings of Dixon and Clayton.

Last week, the judge declined a motion by Loyd's defense to remove the death penalty from his murder cases, according to ClickOrlando. Another hearing on the matter is scheduled for Oct. 3.

ALLEGED COP-KILLER MARKEITH LOYD DENIED REQUEST FOR MIAMI LAWYER TO REPRESENT HIM

In August, State Attorney Brad King told the court he will use some evidence from the murder of Clayton in the case as well.

"The shell casings match, the proof just that the same gun was used and the gun was ultimately found where Mr. Loyd was arrested and so it goes to that proof," King said.

Last year, Clayton posthumously received the Purple Heart Award and Award of Valor from the Orlando Police Department, the department's highest honor.