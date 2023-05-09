Accelerant found at scene of lethal fire in Brooklyn: report

A lethal fire that broke out in Brooklyn, New York, has been deemed suspicious by officials.

The deadly inferno started in a residential building on Tuesday around 2:15am, according to ABC 7.

The three-story building, located on Fountain Avenue, was already engulfed with flames when emergency responders arrived minutes later.

One woman was killed in the disaster, and four young children were critically injured.

TEXAS OFFICIALS TACKLE, CONTAIN INDUSTRIAL PLANT FIRE IN DEER PARK

INTERSTATE 10 FROM ARIZONA TO NEW MEXICO CLOSES DUE TO FIERY FATAL CRASH

The woman was found inside the apartment and declared dead on the scene by responders.

Three girls, ages 10, 14 and 17, and one 9-year-old boy were transported to Brookdale Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

One adult man was also rescued from the flames and transported to the hospital in stable condition. It is believed that the rescued victims are related.

"Anytime you see, you know, a whole family like this together, this time of the night, I mean, with a fire ... the emotions outside. It's very emotional." said Assistant FDNY Chief Chuck Downey.

Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, and one received minor injuries during the rescue, according to reports.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE ARREST SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SETTING FIRE TO 2 MINNESOTA MOSQUES

Accelerant was found at the scene of the fire, and officials have launched an arson investigation, according to a report from PIX 11 News.

Authorities are examining the area near the doorway to the unit, where the accelerant was found, for further evidence.

A crime scene tent was set up near the site of the disaster early Tuesday, according to NBC 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing, and fire officials have not yet declared a cause of the blaze.