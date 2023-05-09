Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Accelerant found at scene of lethal fire in Brooklyn: report

A woman was killed and 4 children were injured in the disaster on Fountain Avenue

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Firefighters respond to fast-moving fire in Brooklyn Video

Firefighters respond to fast-moving fire in Brooklyn

At approximately 2:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on Fountain Ave. in Brooklyn that left several victims critical. (FNTV)

A lethal fire that broke out in Brooklyn, New York, has been deemed suspicious by officials.

The deadly inferno started in a residential building on Tuesday around 2:15am, according to ABC 7.

The three-story building, located on Fountain Avenue, was already engulfed with flames when emergency responders arrived minutes later.

One woman was killed in the disaster, and four young children were critically injured. 

TEXAS OFFICIALS TACKLE, CONTAIN INDUSTRIAL PLANT FIRE IN DEER PARK

FDNY Brooklyn

Emergency responders attempt to resuscitate a victim of the structure fire on Fountain Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

INTERSTATE 10 FROM ARIZONA TO NEW MEXICO CLOSES DUE TO FIERY FATAL CRASH

The woman was found inside the apartment and declared dead on the scene by responders.

Three girls, ages 10, 14 and 17, and one 9-year-old boy were transported to Brookdale Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

FDNY Fountain Avenue

Firefighters walk through the scene of the Brooklyn-area structure fire.

One adult man was also rescued from the flames and transported to the hospital in stable condition. It is believed that the rescued victims are related.

"Anytime you see, you know, a whole family like this together, this time of the night, I mean, with a fire ... the emotions outside. It's very emotional." said Assistant FDNY Chief Chuck Downey.

Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, and one received minor injuries during the rescue, according to reports.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE ARREST SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SETTING FIRE TO 2 MINNESOTA MOSQUES

Accelerant was found at the scene of the fire, and officials have launched an arson investigation, according to a report from PIX 11 News.

FDNY ambulance fire

Firefighters and medical personnel prepare to transport victims caught in the Fountain Avenue structure fire.

Authorities are examining the area near the doorway to the unit, where the accelerant was found, for further evidence.

A crime scene tent was set up near the site of the disaster early Tuesday, according to NBC 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing, and fire officials have not yet declared a cause of the blaze.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com