Free abortions, pre-K sex ed: Conservatives blast Boise mayor’s transition report as 'socialist wish list'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Conservatives are blasting the mayor of Boise, Idaho, for a "socialist wish list" written by her transition team, but the Democrat said it's being "taken out of context."

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, who was elected in December, told reporters Wednesday she selected 18 committee members to come up with a report for recommendations during her first term.

MINNEAPOLIS THIRD PRECINCT POLICE STATION SET ON FIRE AFTER RIOTERS BREAK IN

The Boise Guardian caused a stir when it shared McLean's "A More Equitable City for Everyone" report, which was slammed by conservatives as a "socialist wish list" being pushed during coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

The report covers a wide range of issues, including "free contraception as defined by the CDC, abortion, and reproductive health care" and providing "sex education at pre-K through 12th grade" in the Boise School District.

The report also promotes “policies that would effectively make Boise a sanctuary city, including ending coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the Idaho Statesman reports.

CONSERVATIVE GROUPS PUSH DIVERSE SLATE OF GOP HOUSE CANDIDATES IN EFFORT TO TAKE BACK LOST GROUND

Dustin Hurst of the Idaho Freedom Foundation said the report would “fundamentally transform Boise into a socialist enclave” by making the city look “something like Portland, Seattle, or San Francisco.”

The recommendations also include interrupting "white supremacist culture," closing juvenile detention centers, providing city-wide free internet, increase "30% the number city government leadership positions held by women and people from communities affected by marginalization," to name a few.

McLean defended the report this week.

“These are not policy documents,” McLean told KTVB. “They are reports to me and my administration, and when we all talked, when I released them, I said that clearly and I wanted to transparently share them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, “It is incumbent upon me to recognize what I can do and what I can’t do to thank and honor the hard work of citizens volunteers who brought their ideas to the table.”