A look at facts known in fatal police shooting at Ohio Wal-Mart, questions yet to be answered

A grand jury looking into the fatal shooting of a man by police in an Ohio Wal-Mart will have to sort out conflicting accounts to determine whether charges should be filed in a racially charged case that has drawn national attention.

Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot to death last month while carrying an air rifle his family says he'd taken off a shelf at the store in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek.

The grand jury is to be sworn in Monday. It's not known how long it will take jurors to make a decision.

Authorities have refused requests to release store surveillance video. Ohio's attorney general says doing so could taint any jury pool.

The family's attorney says they are cautiously optimistic the grand jury will return charges.