96-year-old WWII vet wows NJ stadium by playing national anthem on harmonica

A New Jersey stadium went wild on Sunday when a 96-year-old played a touching rendition of the National Anthem on his harmonica ahead of Memorial Day.

Pete DuPre played the tune at halftime during the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s USWNT match against Mexico at Red Bull Arena in Harrington.

DuPre, whose musical abilities have earned him the nickname “Harmonica Pete,” has reportedly played the national anthem live before.

The 96-year-old served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England where he treated wounded service members from across Europe during World War II, USWNT told nj.com.

USWNT -- coming into the match unbeaten in their last eight games -- capped of their send-off series with a 3-0 win over Mexico. Their next tournament is slated for June 7 in Paris.

