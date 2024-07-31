Expand / Collapse search
Remembering 9/11

9/11 mastermind, two others strike plea deals while awaiting trial

One of the suspects includes including alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who played a large role in the terror attacks

Louis Casiano
Prosecutors have agreed to plea agreements with three of the masterminds of the Sept. 11 terror attacks who were awaiting trial in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. 

The Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, the DOD said. 

World Trade Center 9/11

A hijacked plane crashing into the World Trade Center on 9/11 (Seth McAllister/AFP via Getty Images)

The terms and conditions of the plea deals were not disclosed. 

The three men, along with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh, were initially charged jointly and arraigned on June 5, 2008, and then were again charged jointly and arraigned a second time on May 5, 2012, in connection with their alleged roles in the attacks. 

