Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

73-year-old Kentucky coal miner dies in southern WV from fatal injuries

The KY coal miner was the 1st reported coal mining fatality of the year

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A coal miner has died in an incident in a southern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience and was working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC's Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County, along the Kentucky border, Justice said Sunday in a news release.

WA AUTHORITIES HAVE NO PLANS TO ATTEMPT TO RECOVER THE BODIES OF 3 CLIMBERS KILLED IN AVALANCHE

Kentucky coal miner William Mapes, 73, died from fatal injuries Sunday in West Virginia.

Kentucky coal miner William Mapes, 73, died from fatal injuries Sunday in West Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement said Mapes was "fatally injured" but did not include details of the incident.

It was the first reported U.S. coal mining fatality of the year. There were at least 10 coal mining-related deaths nationwide last year, including four in West Virginia and two each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.